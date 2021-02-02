Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO

Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos. Photo / AP

Amazon said Tuesday that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year, a role he's had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago.

Amazon said he'll be replaced in the fall by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon's cloud business. Bezos (57) will then become the company's executive chairman.

Bezos founded Amazon as an online bookstore and turned it into a behemoth that sells just about everything. In the process, he became one of the world's richest people.

He has recently being jostling with Tesla founder Elon Musk for the title of the planet's most wealthy person, depending on the daily performance of their respective company's stock.

Forbes recently estimated Bezos' wealth at US$196.5b ($257), ahead of Musk on US$177b.

My 2c - Bezos is tired of having a target on his back over workplace scandal after scandal (latest: Amazon ordered to pay back $61.7m after pocketing delivery drivers’ tips) but will continue to control things as exec chairman https://t.co/DhXKIyHMbO — Chris Keall (@ChrisKeall) February 2, 2021

"Right now I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition," Bezos said in a statement.

His company is certainly at its most profitable ever.

The announcement comes as the company posted record quarterly revenues of $125.6bn, up more than 40 per cent on the same period last year, and comfortably beating Wall Street's expectations.

Wall Street had expected quarterly revenue of US$119.7b, according to FactSet. Operating income for the period was $6.9bn, well above Amazon's prior guidance and analyst consensus.

The company had expected between $1b-$4.5b in quarterly operating income, the wide range attributed to continued uncertainty over the costs of managing the coronavirus pandemic.

Wall Street expected Amazon to hit the high-end of that estimate, but analysts remain wary of mounting costs, whether from specific Covid-19 measures — expected to be $4b in the fourth quarter alone — or the Herculean effort to hire more than 400,000 workers since the onset of the pandemic.

