Jarden Brief: Why Michael Hill shares leaped 10 per cent

New Zealand

The SPX NZ50 was down 0.2 per cent on the day. All peer indices were down between 0.2 and 0.3 per cent with the size factor not playing a decisive role in yesterday's trading.

The best performing sectors on the day were Energy, up 1.2 per cent, and Consumer Non-Cyclicals, up 1.0 per cent. Utilities and Real Estate were the worst-performing sectors on the day, respectively down 1.2 and 0.7 per cent.

Retirement village operator Oceania Healthcare was the best performer on the day, up 3.1 per cent. Generator retailer Trustpower was the next best performer, up 2.6 per cent. Generator retailer Meridian Energy was the worst performer on the day, down 2.4 per cent. Fibre optics network owner Chorus was the next worst performer, down 2.2 per cent for the day.

Michael Hill Jewellers, up 10.5 per cent, provided an update which impressed the market. Same-store sales were up 7.9 per cent on the previous comparable period. Gross profits increased with a 2.0 per cent improvement in margins. Online sales were up 110 per cent on the previous period, though such lockdown driven growth may not be sustainable.

With discretionary retail spending looking likely to be higher than usual over the Christmas period, there may yet be incremental positive news for MHJ in future announcements.

NZX CEO Mark Peterson's term has been extended through until 2024. The optional 2-year extension from 2022 has been exercised early, indicating the regard in which Peterson is held by the board. This will give NZX organisational stability going forward.

INTERNATIONAL

US Markets:

At time of writing, the SPX500 was flat, the Dow Jones Industrial was down 0.1 per cent, while the Nasdaq was up 0.6 per cent. Investors continued to trade on news around the stimulus deal, with more progress being made overnight.

Poor economic data overnight, highlighted that initial claims were up much higher than expectations, at 853,000 compared to 750,000. This was the highest claims since mid-September and is a sign of issues within the job market, as coronavirus cases move past 200,000 a day.

Continuing claims also increased for the first time since August, with 230,000 claims being added

Energy and Technology were the only sectors in the green this morning, respectively up 2.3 and 0.3 per cent, recovering from their underperformance the day before. Industrials and Materials were the worst-performing sectors on the day, down 1.8 and 0.5 per cent respectively.

Food delivery company DoorDash had a successful IPO yesterday, with the share price rocketing 85 per cent. However, at the time of writing the share price had come back 5.2 per cent to be trading at US$179.70.

Similar to what was seen in SnowFlakes IPO a few months ago, Airbnb Inc continues to lift its IPO share price. The IPO has been highly anticipated, with interest picking up significantly following Airbnb's recent surprise profit announcement.

The range was originally US$44-50, which then moved to US$56-60 and now will be done at US$68 per share. This will give Airbnb a market cap of US$47 billion. Despite the price being set at US$68, the indicative open is looking north of US$150, which is ~150 per cent higher than the price set, with the number said to have left CEO and founder "speechless".

Asian markets:

In a reverse to yesterday, the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets were up 0.1 per cent each, whereas the Nikkei 225 was down 0.2 per cent.

The UK and Singapore signed a free trade agreement overnight where both countries will continue to benefit on ~17 billion pounds worth of goods and services. This deal will eliminate 84 per cent of tariff lines for Singapore exports.

China have hit back at the US saying more US officials will be sanctioned and travel restrictions will occur for American diplomats. They will also revoke visa-free entry into Hong Kong and Macau.

Commodities:

At time of writing, Gold was down 0.1 per cent, trading at US$1837 per ounce. WTI Crude was up 3.4 per cent, trading at US$47.08 per barrel. This level has not been seen since pre-Covid-19. The ten-year treasury yield was down to 0.92 per cent, after reacting to stimulus news.

Australia

The ASX fell by -0.7 per cent yesterday, breaking seven straight days of growth in which record highs were made.



Tech stocks dragged heavily on the index after the sector performed poorly in the US market overnight, with notable companies Xero (-1.0 per cent) and Afterpay (-2.3 per cent), as well as data collection company Appen (-12.4 per cent) all dropping.



Gold miners were also heavily hit by a dropping gold price overnight, with Northern Star down 5.6 per cent and Evolution Mining down 4.5 per cent.



Yesterday marked the first-time negative treasury notes were sold by the Reserve Bank - with an investor buying up one million dollars' worth of notes at an interest rate of negative 1 basis points.



On the other hand, personal care and hygiene company Asaleo surged by more than 20 per cent today after a non-binding takeover offer came from Sweden-based Essity at a price of A$1.26 per share. Essity is Asaleo's largest single shareholder, holding a stake of 36.2 per cent in the company. It has offered to pay investors A$1.26 a share, a notable premium on its last close price of A$1.01.



Investment and trustee group Perpetual Limited was another outperformer, rising 5.8 per cent after a delayed positive response to the company's investor day yesterday.



In another development on the tense Sino-Australian trade situation, China has announced that it will be levying 'anti-subsidy' tariffs on Australian wine imports starting today. In a schedule released yesterday, Treasury Wines looks to be taxed an additional 6.3 per cent on sales in China - on top of the high imports they are already facing.

The impact of the additional taxes were likely already expected by investors, given the recent string of restrictions that China has placed on wine importers over the last few months - although details have now become more clear.

Treasury Wine Estates owns the Penfolds and Wolf Blass brands, and is responsible for around 40 per cent of Australian wine exports to China. Its stock price has been heavily affected by the recent trade tension, down by around 44 per cent since the start of the year, and 18 per cent in the last six months.

COMING UP

New Zealand

New Zealand has the Manufacturing PMI out today.

International

US has their current account deficit for Q3 and leading economic indicators for November out tomorrow.

Australia

Investment and funds management company Pendal, as well as 'big four' bank Westpac will be hosting their respective AGMs.

