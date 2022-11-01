Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Jarden Brief: US markets volatile ahead of Fed move, but Uber leaps ahead

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
Snapchat's owner was among two big winners after US regulators voiced indignance at TikTok over alleged security risks. Photo / Getty

Snapchat's owner was among two big winners after US regulators voiced indignance at TikTok over alleged security risks. Photo / Getty

Keeping you up to date with the latest market moves, in association with Investment firm Jarden

International

US

US markets were volatile and in the red this morning as investors looked toward the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business