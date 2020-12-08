Jarden Brief: Tesla looking to raise another US$5 billion

New Zealand

The SPX NZ50 added another 0.5 per cent on Tuesday with relatively high volume. The Gentailers continued to surge higher, with movement into the companies that have the strongest renewable energy. Meridian has now hit $7.00, after posting a gain of 3.9 per cent. Mercury and Contact also posted large gains, up 3.9 and 2.3 per cent respectively.

Recent newcomer to the index Pacific Edge limited continued its strong run of form, surging 7.2 per cent to close at $0.89. On the other side of the coin, Serko sank 3.9 per cent to be at its lowest levels since October. Sky City also faltered, down 2.2 per cent to close at $3.14.

Major news of the day came in the form of a potential take-over, with Australian Super offering to acquire Infratil for $7.43 per share, which is well above the last offer of $6.08. The non-binding offer came after New Zealand close but before Australian, with the dual-listed company rising 21 per cent on the ASX exchange to close at A$6.20 per share.

Australian Super head of Infrastructure commented that they were impressed by the high-quality portfolio of assets that Infratil hold, believing the purchase will unlock significant value for shareholders.

International

US Markets:

At time of writing, all indices were in the green with the S&P 500 up 0.2 per cent, Dow Jones Industrials 0.3 per cent higher and the Nasdaq just 0.1 per cent higher. Investors seem to be waiting for finalised deals on the stimulus package and eagerly awaiting to see how the administration of the vaccine unfolds.



The Energy sector bounced back from yesterday's losses to be the main performer, posting gains of 1.5 per cent. The Consumer Discretionary and Financial sectors were underperforming, down 0.3 and 0.2 per cent respectively. It will be interesting to see now that a vaccine is beginning full distribution, if we will see another rotation into travel related stocks.

For a third time this year, Tesla is raising capital, with the figure likely to be around US$5 billion. The share price has risen more than 100 per cent in the past few months and it seems they are taking advantage, with the offering at market once again. At the time of writing the company was down 2 per cent.

Uber Technologies is selling its self-driving auto business to Aurora Innovation. The company will receive a 26 per cent stake in Aurora worth around US$400 million. At the time of writing Uber shares were down 0.7 per cent.

US productivity has improved strongly in the third quarter, with the non-farm productivity measure increasing 4.6 per cent on an annualised basis. The economy has now recouped approximately two-thirds of the lost output during the coronavirus, while job recovery is only at 56 per cent.

Asian markets:

Asian indices fell again overnight, with investors potentially still reacting to news of further Chinese officials being sanctioned by the US. At the time of writing, the Nikkei was down 0.3 per cent, Shanghai was down 0.2 per cent, while the Shenzhen was flat.

JD.Com Inc affiliate JD Health International has had the best opening performance on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The company rose 56 per cent on its Debut last Friday, which set the company worth over US$4b.

Commodities:

At time of writing, Gold staged a further recovery, up 0.5 per cent, and trading at US$1,875.54 per ounce. WTI Crude was down 0.2 per cent, trading at US$45.64 per barrel. The US 10-year Treasury yield was down further to 0.91 per cent, despite being close to 1 per cent early yesterday.

Australia

The ASX 200 edged up another 0.2 per cent yesterday, with gains from CSL (+0.9 per cent), Sonic Healthcare (+1.6 per cent) and PolyNovo (+4.1 per cent) weighed by underperformances in the Energy (-1.3 per cent) and Basic Materials (-0.2 per cent) sector.



Listed property vehicle Abacus has announced a A$402m capital raise, to bolster its balance sheet and to be able to make further acquisitions. New shares will be issued at A$2.90, a slight discount on its last close of A$3.10.



On the macroeconomic front, ANZ's survey results showed that consumer confidence in November is at its highest levels since September last year, back to the confidence levels seen before the onset of Covid-19. Competitor bank NAB's survey of businesses also yielded positive results, with business confidence and trading conditions above pre-Covid-19 times.



Shares in coal terminal operators Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure immediately declined by 18.3 per cent after its listing at A$2.57 a share. Media had reported that institutional investors were wary about the stock ahead of the float, and were concerned about how the valuation of the company might hold up should the Chinese demand for coal begin to falter.

Big investors included former owner Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, which has retained a 49 per cent stake in the company, the Queensland Government with a 9.99 per cent stake, and the recently embattled Perishing Securities Australia, which owned 32 million shares in the company. Notably, a third of the stock went to retail investors - a relatively uncommon occurrence given Dalrymple's sizeable market cap.



At the same time, ready to eat meal company Youfoodz immediately dipped after listing today on the ASX - dropping 22.7 per cent from its listing price of A$1.50 to $1.16 within a few minutes.

Coming up

New Zealand

Hallenstein Glasson group will hold its AGM today

International

China will release CPI data today.

Australia

Later today, Westpac will be releasing its own figures for consumer confidence - following ANZ-Roy Morgan's survey which came out yesterday.

