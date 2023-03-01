Jarden chief executive James Lee. Photo / Alex Burton

James Lee is stepping down as chief executive of investment house Jarden and will leave the firm at the end of March next year.

The 43-year-old has worked at Jarden for 22 years, the last six as CEO.

Jarden has been around under various names for more than 60 years, but Lee has overseen one of its fastest growth periods with the acquisition of businesses in New Zealand and most recently an expansion into Australia.

In October, Jarden announced a leadership shake-up following the firm’s decision to operationally separate its wealth and investment bank businesses.

The changes included appointing Aidan Allen and Sarah Rennie as incoming chief executives of the investment bank, and Malcolm Jackson as chief executive of Jarden Wealth and Asset Management.

Sam Ricketts and Dan Reynolds assumed the role of co-heads of the New Zealand investment bank, and Silvana Schenone was previously named as co-head of Investment Banking NZ, alongside Ricketts.

Lee started with Jarden, then called Credit Suisse First Boston, in December 2000 as a junior trader.

In 2017, with the firm then known as First NZ Capital, Lee took over as CEO.

“James now wishes to spend time with his young children before his next career move,” the firm said in a statement.

“We acknowledge and appreciate James’ significant contribution to the Group during his many years and wish him well into the future.”

In a recent interview with the Herald, Lee said New Zealand still remained a relevant market for investors.

“I don’t view the New Zealand market as being in a terminal state,” he said. The NZX has a clear place in the market and the ASX has a clear place in the market for clients. New Zealand can solve that by growing the number of funds in NZ and it is perhaps the KiwiSaver changes that might see more default providers come through and some of those funds move around might lead to that.”