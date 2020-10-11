Website of the Year

Business

Business Hub: James Lee on buying his first shares and his global expansion plans

8 minutes to read
Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

You get the impression fast-talking investment banking boss James Lee could talk you into anything.

The 40-year-old has been chief executive of Jarden for three years and is in his 20th year with the company

