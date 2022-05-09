Voyager 2021 media awards
James Lee: There is no place for Simon Henry's Nadia Lim comments

7 minutes to read
Businesswoman Nadia Lim was recently the victim of inappropriate comments by DGL Group's chief executive.

NZ Herald
By James Lee

OPINION:

Normally I would say ignore the idiots, but the inappropriate and unacceptable nature of comments made by Simon Henry, the CEO of NZX and ASX-listed company DGL Group, alongside his request to

