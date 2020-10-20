Website of the Year

It's Google's world. We just live in it

7 minutes to read

Googling something was all we once did with Google. Now our experience with Google is considerably different. Photo / Glenn Harvey, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Brian X. Chen

Googling something was all we once did with Google. Now we spend hours a day using its maps, videos, security cameras, email, smartphones and more.

About 20 years ago, I typed Google.com into my web

