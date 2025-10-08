Advertisement
Is the Reserve Bank gold-plating its regulations? – Roger Partridge

Roger Partridge
5 mins to read
Roger Partridge is chair and a senior fellow at The New Zealand Initiative (www.nzinitiative.org.nz)

The Reserve Bank's 2019 decision to nearly double bank capital requirements has raised borrowing costs and tightened lending criteria. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • The Reserve Bank’s 2019 decision to nearly double bank capital requirements has been controversial and costly.
  • Parliament’s finance and expenditure select committee found that high capital requirements may undermine efficiency and competition.
  • A new RBNZ Financial Policy Committee will be formed to oversee capital settings, but independent analysis is needed.

Most New Zealanders would struggle to explain what bank capital requirements are, let alone why they matter. Yet the Reserve Bank’s controversial 2019 decision to nearly double these requirements affects every mortgage holder and business borrower in the country.

After years of criticism, the bank (RBNZ) finally began

