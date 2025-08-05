Advertisement
Borrowers hold off locking in mortgage rates for longer terms, snatching attractive one-year rates

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Of all the mortgage debt people took out during June, 40% was fixed for a year. Photo / NZME

Mortgage rates may be near their trough in this cycle, but most borrowers are still not locking in rates for longer terms.

There was a surge in the uptake of one-year rates in June, according to the latest Reserve Bank data.

Of all the mortgage debt people took out

