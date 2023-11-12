Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Working from home: Is remote work the answer to women’s prayers, or a new ‘mummy track’?

New York Times
10 mins to read
Post-pandemic work-from-home norms allowed more women to stay in the workforce than ever before. Photo / Matt Chase, The New York Times

Post-pandemic work-from-home norms allowed more women to stay in the workforce than ever before. Photo / Matt Chase, The New York Times

In 1989, legal scholar Joan Williams published a theory to explain why professional women were “opting out” of their careers.

Professional jobs, she wrote, expected that employees would be available at all times - to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business