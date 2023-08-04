Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Is following your work passion overrated?

New York Times
By Alina Tugend
6 mins to read
Research suggests an overemphasis on passion for work can be detrimental in a number of ways. Illustration / Andrew Rae, The New York Times

Research suggests an overemphasis on passion for work can be detrimental in a number of ways. Illustration / Andrew Rae, The New York Times

Experts say the pandemic and resulting changes in the working world may be encouraging people to rethink how essential passion for your job really is.

Follow your passion. It’s perhaps the most common advice given

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business