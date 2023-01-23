Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

How to cope when you lose your job

New York Times
By Roxane Gay
8 mins to read
You never want to burn professional bridges, even with your soon-to-be former employer. Photo / 123RF

You never want to burn professional bridges, even with your soon-to-be former employer. Photo / 123RF

Tips for how to act when your company doesn’t behave in the most humane of manners.

Bonus Busting

Q: I work for a large international bank, and my job was just made redundant because of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business