Finding work in midlife isn’t always easy – here’s what you can do to improve your chances

Finding work in midlife is easier said than done. Photo / Getty Images

When Rebecca Peters was made redundant during lockdown, she didn’t feel hopeful of finding another job. Aged 56, the former product development manager was mum to three young adults, all living at home, and there was no way she and her interior decorator husband could manage without her salary. But looking for jobs was daunting.

“At my age, I thought I’d be overlooked for someone younger who wouldn’t expect to earn the salary I was used to,” she says. “Stuck at home during the pandemic and unable to move forward in my job search, I had many sleepless nights.”

It’s a familiar tale. If you’re past a certain age and you’ve found yourself without employment, you may know that horrible feeling of doors closing in your face. Where they were once in hot demand, some people of a certain vintage may feel they’ve become invisible in the job market. But that could be about to change, with evidence showing that older people are starting to return to work.

For one thing, the UK is in the grip of an employment crisis, and according to the Office for National Statistics, there were 1.29 million positions waiting to be filled in the first quarter of 2022. Over 450,000 people have left the workforce since 2019 and become “economically inactive” (neither in work, nor looking for it). Many older workers, either made redundant in the pandemic or having reevaluated their priorities because of it, became self-employed or retired.

Which isn’t good news for our economy. Recruiters have warned that a dearth of talent is undermining companies’ long-term growth, and according to a report from recruitment platform Monster, while nine out of 10 companies intended to recruit staff in 2022, 87 per cent were struggling to fill job openings.

One reason, according to a Gallup report, is that younger workers tend to be more transient in the workforce, especially job-hopping millennials. And this, says Stuart Lewis, chief executive of Rest Less, a digital community for the over-50s, provides a golden opportunity for midlifers.

Of course, finding work in midlife is easier said than done. “We talk about age discrimination as the most socially acceptable form of prejudice,” says Lewis. “As a nation, we’re great at respecting age when people follow a linear career path to the top, or when someone has very specific skills. The area where discrimination really bites is middle management, who tend to get lumped in the overqualified bucket, with hiring managers typically worrying that if they can do the job easily, they’ll get bored and leave, or be difficult to manage.”

But some businesses are starting to realise the advantages of employing midlifers. Communication skills, resilience, mentoring abilities and an understanding of “how things work and what needs to happen” all come with years of experience, says Lewis.

For Rebecca Peters, it was professional advice that got her back into work. “A recruitment consultant – amandareuben.com - got me to update my LinkedIn profile and start networking on there. Starting conversations with people in my industry got me my current role as product development manager at Wolf Eyewear.

“I mostly do the job remotely and find my work ethic and maturity are really valued – many youngsters find it hard to stay motivated while working from home. My boss values my experience and focus on detail, as well as my relationships with long-term clients and industry contacts. And the fact my children are older means I’m fully available to dedicate myself to this job.”

Professor Matt Flynn from the University of Hull, director of the Centre for Research into the Older Workforce, says if you’re looking for work, your first port of call is former employers. “If you had to leave your job because of lockdown, it’s possible your former employer will need staff again and be open to you coming back.”

Victoria McLean from City CV says: “We know age discrimination exists, but generally employers recognise that by hiring someone more experienced, they’ll get a really strong candidate who will stick with the job and be a good influence on the team. And the job market is so buoyant now that you’re in a great position, whatever your age.”

However, McLean advises against including your age or education dates on your CV. And only cover the last 15 years of your experience, mentioning previous roles briefly in an “earlier career” section. “And tailor your CV to each role, so you’re as close as possible to what the company is looking for. In interviews, focus on the positives of your experience, and don’t forget to include voluntary work, entrepreneurial skills and consultancy.”

The majority of CVs are now assessed with an applicant tracking system that searches for keywords, says McLean. To get yourself into the interview pile, “Make sure you use the right keywords on your CV to match a role and job description, using language specific to your sector.”

Areas such as health and social care are struggling to fill roles – and look at small local businesses, says Flynn. “They’re the ones who are facing the labour and skill shortages right now and are often open to recruiting locally.”

Finally, get online savvy, says Jenny Pinson, who found a new job with a charity in her late 50s. “Jobs are everywhere – Facebook, job sites, LinkedIn – so set up searches and alerts.” Most of all, monitor your self-talk so you don’t talk yourself out of applying. “Instead of ‘They wouldn’t offer me a job’, think ‘Why wouldn’t they offer me a job?’”

‘The jobs on offer paid half what I used to earn’

Darren Appleby, 52

“I lost my job as art director of a magazine in August 2020 – two months before my 50th birthday. Initially I felt OK, but after a while I realised that finding a new job wasn’t going to be straightforward. And the magazine jobs that I was applying for paid half what I used to earn – could I live on that, with a mortgage and a daughter to see through university?

“In the 10 years I’d been in my last job, my industry had changed so much. I found I was either overqualified or a company wanted someone with a huge variety of skills. I thought I’d have to move to Bristol or London as I wouldn’t find a job that matched my skills where I live in Chester.

“I meditated every day to stay positive and broadened my job search. Then, after eight months of redundancy, I got my job as art director for the Planning Handbook, a company that produces handbooks for those applying for planning permission.

“My brief was to improve the look and feel of their handbooks and make them more professional. I’m using all the skills from my magazine days in a different way, and my company values how I’ve raised the bar. My experience in dealing with printers and managing a team has proved invaluable. It’s exciting to start again.”

Darren’s tips:

Stay positive: ‘Don’t panic if you see that 300 people have applied for a job. There’s no way they will all be right for a role, and you may well be’

Cast your net wide: ‘Dedicate an hour to the task of job hunting every day’

Know your strengths: ‘It’s easy to be fearful of younger people looking for “your” job. A more experienced head means if you’re the right fit, you’ll be able to handle people and situations well’

‘A career coach helped me find a role I love at 63′

Jane Gulliver, 63

“I was in my previous role for 40 years, as a senior HR business partner. The company went through financial difficulty and had to sell off my part of the business, so I left in January 2021.

“I stopped and asked myself, ‘What do I want next?’ I’d never needed to apply for jobs before, so writing a CV and LinkedIn profile was all new to me. My confidence was knocked for a while, but working with a career coach was money well spent.

“The adaptability that comes from having worked in an ever-changing industry was seen as a real strength. She showed me how to demonstrate my expertise by thinking of case studies from my career, and I fine-tuned my core CV, then tweaked it depending on the role I was applying for.

“I wanted to work for a company I believed in, and I found my role at Aircraft Research Association Limited. I’m happy in my job because I’m valued, and excited to be discovering the next generation of talent in this industry. At 63, I’m thrilled to have found a role that makes the most of what I have to offer.”

Jane’s tips:

Rebuild your confidence: ‘Work with a career coach or friend who can help remind you that you’re not useless’

Stay authentic: ‘Don’t worry about your age or try to be something you’re not’

Be clear on what will make you happy: ‘My salary is lower than before, but it’s commensurate with the role, and that’s all I want’

‘I love working on a team again’

Alyson Reay, 58

“I had been self-employed, doing marketing projects for small businesses, but after a tough year without work during Covid, it was a financial choice to look for a job.

“I briefly worked part-time for a Surrey charity, and then, in January this year, I started a full-time role that combined my PA and marketing skills, as the assistant marketing manager at Curchods estate agents.

“It was great to be working in a team, and I’m a seasoned professional when it comes to customer service. I really felt that I was being useful there, and the job gave me the confidence to make progress and apply for new and better-paid roles.

“I’ve since moved on to be head of marketing and communications for a Surrey charity, the Whiteley Homes Trust. I’m part of the management team and I’m loving the challenge of a broader role.”

Alyson’s tips:

Rethink your priorities: ‘A job may allow a better lifestyle, but the salary is lower. Maybe you wouldn’t have gone for that before, but does it suit you now?’

Be flexible when it comes to salary: ‘It could give you a foot in the door in a company that enables you to continue to learn, and a job that may have been overlooked by someone younger’

Keep learning new skills: ‘Brush them up if you feel there are gaps’

‘I convinced my new employer of my motivation’

David Ogden, 60

“Losing my job was daunting. I had worked as a compliance officer at an investment company for 13 years and thought I would see out my career there, but with a change of management, it was clear I would be moving on. It was a sobering time, being stuck at home, living solo in a flat, watching reruns of Frasier.

“However, I was confident that I would find a job. I talked to agents, put out feelers among my contacts and searched for jobs on LinkedIn by putting in key words related to my previous experience.

“Having found what I thought was the ideal position in a much smaller company, there were concerns that I might be using it as a stop gap before something better came along. But the role suited me in many ways, and this company was going into new areas to which I could bring a depth of experience.

“Luckily, I convinced them this might be a good combination of opportunity and experience that would work for both parties – and, two years on, working almost entirely remotely, I know that I am delivering.”

David’s tips: