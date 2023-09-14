Apple unveiled its latest iPhones on Wednesday. Orders open on Saturday. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus got Dynamic Island and other thrills previously reserved for the Pro models, while the Pro and Pro Max got titanium cases, A17 speed thrills and, in the Pro Max’s case, 5x optical zoom.

Prices are up at least $100 across the board — and let’s face it, these weren’t exactly the cheapest handsets to begin with. Pricing starts at $1649 for the iPhone 15. The Pro Max starts at $2499 and stretches to $3299 if you choose the 1TB option.

Here are three ways to fork over less lettuce.

1. Buy an earlier model, new

Admittedly, this one’s a bit of a cheat and doesn’t involve the flash new models, but it’s worth noting that Apple is still selling earlier models through its website, including the very capable iPhone 14 ($1449) and 14 Plus ($1649) on sale. It’s even still selling the iPhone 13 ($1249).

And if you’re willing to go for a 4-inch display (the 14 and 15 come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models), you can pick up the iPhone SE from $849.

2. Trade it in

While iPhones cost a bundle, they also hold their value pretty well.

One NZ, for example, offers up to $880 for an iPhone 14 with 128GB, and up to $1522 for an iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1TB.

And 2degrees will give you up to $1025 for an iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB, for another example — and you still qualify for its $500 off deal if you signed a contract.

Spark also has a trade-in scheme.

There are provisos. The amount will be chipped down for the likes of battery issues or any scratches on the screen, and you will have to sign up for a plan.

But if everything you’ve said in an online form squares with an in-store assessment, you could save up to half the cost of your iPhone 15.

3. No-interest deals and discounts

If you buy an iPhone 15 through Apple’s site, you can get 0 per cent interest over 24 months if you have a Gem Visa (and you’ll want to pay it off within that period, because Gem applies a 28.99 per cent rate after the interest-free period ends).

2degrees is offering interest free and $500 off the Pro Max if you sign up for a $60/month or higher plan, with $50/month payments for the device if you choose a 36-month option.

One NZ is offering $500 off and interest free on a $65/month or higher plan.

Spark says it’ll reveal its iPhone 15 deals when pre-orders open tomorrow.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.