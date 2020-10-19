iPhone 12 v Samsung Galaxy S20: The latest smartphone features, specs and cameras compared

Samsung's Galaxy S20. Photo / Supplied

Now we know what the latest iPhone looks like, we can ask how it compares with its market rival: the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Apple's virtual iPhone launch - the first of its kind thanks to Covid-19 restrictions - was filled with technical terms and phrases like "Lidar", "Ultra-Wide Band" and "nano ceramic crystals". (It was also followed by a global outcry over its lack of headphones and charger.)

Apple iPhone 12 to be released with no charger adapter and headphone in box#AppleEvent #iPhone12 pic.twitter.com/jWPFNQ3AbA — iPhone 12 (@iphone12models) October 13, 2020

Apple announced a £699 iPhone 12 mini (to retail for $1349 in NZ), one of four 5G-enabled phones unveiled by the tech giant and the most affordable flagship-series phone the company has announced in several years, alongside the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Both the Apple and Samsung phones come in various size and price points, so we have compared the standard model iPhone 12 with the Galaxy S20.

iPhone 12 vs Samsung S20 price

Samsung and Apple are neck and neck, with the S20's 5G version beginning at £799 ($1562) compared to the iPhone 12's price of £799.

(Apple's New Zealand store has the standard model iPhone 12 priced at $1499. Samsung's New Zealand store is selling the standard model Galaxy S20 for $1499).

Apple's iPhone 12. Photo / Supplied

iPhone 12 vs Samsung S20 camera and storage

The iPhone 12 comes with 64GB extending up to 256GB for an additional price, while the Galaxy S20 comes with 128GB storage.

The iPhone 12 has a dual lens 12MP camera system and 4K video recording. It can support 2x optical zoom and 5x digital, meaning less blur from far away.

The Samsung S20 also has a 12 MP dual lens and 4K video, but only offers 1.1x optical zoom and 3x digital.

Both boast improved night mode and camera-stabilising software, which will make your photos look professional even in the most photographer-unfriendly settings.

Today, however, smartphone photography is about software as much as specs. Both phones apply serious amounts of computational power to improving photos, and it's difficult to take bad photos with either.

iPhone 12 vs Samsung S20 battery

Apple said its new iPhones delivered 5G speeds of up to 4 gigabits per second and would be able to balance speed with battery life, which early 5G networks have often been tough on.

Apple’s VP for Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Lisa Jackson, explains why the company made the omission from this year's models. Video / Apple

This means that when a phone does not need 5G connections, such as when streaming music, it will rely on the less power-sapping 4G networks.

The iPhone 12 promises up to 17 hours of video playback and up to 11 hours of streamed video playback, while the S20 offers different metrics - 14 hours internet usage at 4G use, and up to 20 hours' talk time.

In both cases, battery life is always a function of what you are doing with your phone. Reviewers have praised the S20's battery life. It's too early to tell when it comes to the iPhone, although last year's iPhone 11 represented a big step forward.