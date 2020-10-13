Apple starts ground surveys in NZ for upgraded Maps

An Apple Maps image collection vehicle in the US. Photo / Apple

Apple is kicking off its first ground survey in New Zealand on Thursday, with image data being collected for an upgrade to its Maps service.

The upgrade will support the new "Look Around" feature, which allows you to smoothly scroll around 3D photos for a 360-degree streetscape experience.

It will be the first local ground survey since Apple Maps was released in 2012, initially drawing map data from partners - and at times with wobbly results.

Apple Maps' Look Around feature, as seen for downtown San Francisco. Image / Apple

Nowadays, Apple Maps is running neck-and-neck with rivals.

Image collection will start in Auckland this month, fanning out to smaller towns, and from other main from November.

To protect privacy, Apple says images will be collected at off-peak times around areas with heavy concentrations of people, and faces and licence plates will be blurred.

You can also request your property be blurred out by emailing MapsImageCollection@apple.com.

Image collection in New Zealand will continue through to March 2021.