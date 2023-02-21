Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Inside NZ’s tallest apartment tower The Pacifica: Annual report reveals floods, blockages and defects in $300m building

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
City of giants: High-rises changing Auckland skyline. Video / The Pacifica

City of giants: High-rises changing Auckland skyline. Video / The Pacifica

Fire sprinklers flooding apartments, hard water stains on windows, rubbish chute blockages and construction defects are issues residents have dealt with inside New Zealand’s tallest apartment tower in the past year.

Chris Ivers for the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business