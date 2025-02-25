Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Inside Economics: Cheese prices are rising - why we need to suck it up ... and why tasty costs more

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

Media reports suggest a 1kg block of tasty cheese has topped $20 ... again

Media reports suggest a 1kg block of tasty cheese has topped $20 ... again

OPINION

Welcome to Inside Economics. Every week, I take a deeper dive into some of the more left-field economic news you may have missed. To sign up for my weekly newsletter, click here. If you have a burning question about the quirks or intricacies of economics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business