Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Why you’ll soon pay more for a block of cheese ... and why it’s good news - Liam Dann

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Cheese prices are on the rise again - but it is good news for the economy. Photo / NZME

Cheese prices are on the rise again - but it is good news for the economy. Photo / NZME

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Dairy prices are up 23% on last season.
  • The BNZ says a Fonterra payout of $9.75 per KG of milk solids could add $3 billion to industry earnings.
  • This will translate to higher supermarket prices for cheese in the months ahead.

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.

OPINION

Brace yourself, the price of your favourite block of 1kg cheese is about to rise

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business