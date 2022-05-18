Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Infratil has reported a $1.2 billion full-year profit, driven by the sale of its majority stake in Tilt Renewables for $965 million in the first half.

The infrastructure company made a $16m loss last year.

In terms of operating earnings, proportionate ebitdaf was $474.9m - up from the prior year's $371.2m.

The company forecast proportionate ebitdaf of between $510m to $550m for 2023.

A second-half dividend of 12.5 cents per share was announced, taking the full-year dividend to 19cps versus FY2021's 18cps.

Infratil's management or "performance" fee to payable to its manager, Morrison & Co, increased to $270m from the year-ago $223m.

An investor presentation said the fee was "largely from the realisation of Tilt Renewables and the valuation uplift in CDC Data Centres".

CDC's valuation increased by 31.3 per cent to $ over the period to a A$2.8b - A$3.0b range, making it easily Infratil's 48 per cent stake largest asset.

Infratil said the two hyper-scale data centres CDC is constructing in Auckland's northwest, in a $300m-plus build, were on track to open during the first half of FY2023.

CDC's full-year ebitdaf was up 9 per cent to A$161.2m. Ebitdaf was forecast to rise by up to 40 per cent in FY2023 to between A$220m and A$2.30m as new data centres went live, including two "hyper scale" server farms in Auckland's northwest, which Infratil says are on track to open in the first half of FY2023.

There was no update on the possible sale of Vodafone NZ's celltower network bar that the process was "progressing" and that there would be a further update in the second half. Some $7.2m has been spent so far on the sale process Analysts expect the sale to realise more than $1b, which will be split across half owners Infratil and Brookfield, based on similar deals across the Tasman.

Vodafone's ebitdaf rose 15.7 per cent to $518.0m on revenue that increased 0.7 per cent to $1.97m. Operating earnings were forecast to rise 5 per cent in FY2023, in part through cost controls and efficiencies and the easing of border restrictions - which is expected to boost roaming revenue.

Wellington Airport ebitdaf increased to $56.8m from the year-ago $20.8m.

An increase in ebitdaf to $65m - $70m was forecast for FY2023, "driven by recovering passenger numbers as New Zealand restrictions lift, and borders are reopened."

Infratil shares closed Tuesday at $7.90. The stock is up 8.37 per cent for the year.