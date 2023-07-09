Voyager 2023 media awards

Infratil buys stake in Console Connect, says it will invest in subsea cables

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
Mainfreight’s Don Braid hopes to hold onto as much pandemic-fueled revenue as possible. Plus, Infratil eyes more acquisitions after buying out telco One NZ from Brookfield.

Infratil says it’s entered a conditional agreement to take an 80 per cent stake in Hong Kong telco HTK’s Console Connect business for US$160 million ($257m).

The Infratil-HTK deal will see the two companies jointly

