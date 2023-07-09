Infratil says it’s entered a conditional agreement to take an 80 per cent stake in Hong Kong telco HTK’s Console Connect business for US$160 million ($257m).

The Infratil-HTK deal will see the two companies jointly invest US$295m to “accelerate Console Connect’s growth” through measures that span from sales and marketing to R&D to “investment in new subsea cable systems”.

Infratil says that at the end of the two-year period, it will own between 60 and 80 per cent of Console Connect’s business, depending on how much capital each side chips in.

Console Connect says through integration with its parent company’s Tier 1 network, it carries 17 per cent of the world’s internet traffic, and that it numbers Amazon Web Services and Google and Microsoft’s cloud computing services among its customers. Silicon Valley-founded Console Connect was bought by HTK and HTK’s global arm, subsea fibre-optic cable operator PCCW Global, in 2017 for an undisclosed sum.

It offers software-defined networking, which makes it easier for big companies to traffic large amounts of data over the internet, or connect to data centres, privately and securely without deploying their own hardware.

Console Connect says its point-of-difference is that “Unlike other network-as-a-service platforms, we own the underlying core network infrastructure.”

It says it’s in the top 10 of 16 “Tier 1″ network providers in the world. It bills itself as one of the world’s top three players in the software-defined network market, with “1000+” enterprise customers.

The deal is at a 3.4x revenue multiple for Console Connect’s software-defined interconnection platform, and that it “expected to generate returns consistent with Infratil’s target returns of 15 – 25 per cent for development assets”, according to an Infratil investor presentation.

Completion of the acquisition is conditional on telecommunication, foreign investment regulatory approvals and merger approvals. Infratil expects it to close in the third quarter.

In the short term, Infratil says Console Connect will be ebitda-neutral for the first 24 months, then deliver pro-forma ebitda of US$40m to US$50m in FY2025.

Infratil recently bought the 50 per cent of One NZ (formerly Vodafone NZ) that it did not already own in a $1.8 billion deal, financed by cash, debt and the issue of $850m in new shares, including a $100m retail offer.

Infratil says its Console Connect deal will be funded through “available capital and existing banking facilities”. The firm said it had total available liquidity of around $1 billion as of June 6, following the completion of its move to take full control of One NZ.

The Console Connect deal continues Infratil’s move into ICT, which has also included its half-share in Canberra Data Centres, CDC, recently revalued upwards by a third to $3.1b, making it Infratil’s second largest asset after One NZ. Infratil’s largest non-ICT asset is its $1.1b stake in Manawa Energy.

Infratil 24-month NZX performance. Source / NZX

Shares closed Friday at $10.15. The stock is up 28.6 per cent over the past 12 months

