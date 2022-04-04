Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Inflation: Why you're better off than you think, despite wild inflation

5 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson has argued incomes have risen faster than costs. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

ANALYSIS:

Inflation is the economic story of the moment.

Currently, annual consumers price index (CPI) inflation is 5.9 per cent, well above the 1-3 per cent band the Government sets for the Reserve Bank.

In

