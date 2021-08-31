Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Inflation, supply constraints could be worse post-lockdown - NZIER

4 minutes to read
NZIER forecasts a 3.6 per cent GDP drop for the September quarter with a rebound of 3.4 per cent in the December quarter. Photo / NZME

NZIER forecasts a 3.6 per cent GDP drop for the September quarter with a rebound of 3.4 per cent in the December quarter. Photo / NZME

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

The latest lockdown is unlikely to take much capacity pressure out of the economy, says New Zealand Institute of Economic Research principal economist Christian Leung.

In fact ongoing Covid containment measures will likely exacerbate labour

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.