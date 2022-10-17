Inflation rate nail-biter: Where will Consumers Price Index land?

Inflation rises are expected to ease thanks to lower petrol costs, but underlying costs will likely stay high. Photo / NZME

It should have peaked - economists agree on that much about New Zealand's inflation rate.

Stats NZ releases new inflation data for the September quarter at 10.45 this morning.

Thanks to falling fuel prices across the past few months, the Consumers Price Index inflation is expected to land between 6.5 and 7 per cent. That would be down from a 32-year high of 7.3 per cent in the June quarter.

But the real battle is likely to be on the domestic front, where a tight labour market is keeping costs high.

Economists will be looking for signs that non-tradable (domestic) inflation is easing.

"The bulk of the decline in headline inflation is expected to come from a sharp drop in petrol prices," ANZ senior economist Finn Robinson said.

"While that's absolutely welcome, the fact that there's unlikely to be any sign of a broad-based easing in underlying inflation pressures means monetary policymakers can take only limited comfort from the headline fall."

ANZ is forecasting annual non-tradeable (domestic) inflation stayed high at 6.3 per cent, and measures of core inflation remained strong, but may have eased from recent highs.

"All up, [the] inflation report is unlikely to contain the evidence needed to convince the RBNZ that underlying inflation has turned the corner," Robinson said.

"Unless there's a step change in the outlook, we see the RBNZ on track to lift the OCR to a peak of 4.75 per cent in May 2023."