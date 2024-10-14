Advertisement
Inflation preview: Annual price rises expected to be below 3% for first time since 2021

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
While the price of imported goods has fallen, domestic inflation remains too high, economists say. Photo / 123rf

As it cut the Official Cash Rate last week, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said it was confident inflation was now below 3%, but on Wednesday we’ll get the official Consumers Price Index (CPI) figure from Stats NZ.

Most expect a substantial drop from the 3.3% annual rate recorded in the second quarter.

