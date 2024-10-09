Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Official Cash Rate decision: Chorus of rate cut cheer drowns out message of tough times ahead – Liam Dann

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The Reserve Bank has today cut the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points to 4.75%. Video / NZ Herald

THREE KEY FACTS

  • OCR cut by 50 basis points to 4.75%.
  • RBNZ says inflation now below 3%.
  • Unemployment expected to keep rising through next year.

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.

OPINION

The chorus of cheers for today’s big Official Cash Rate (OCR) cut is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business