Infinz Awards: NZME's Fran O'Sullivan honoured, Craigs' Stephen Ridgewell wins Analyst of the Year

NZME's editorial director of business, Fran O'Sullivan.

The Business Herald's Fran O'Sullivan was among four new fellowships awarded at the annual Institute of Finance Professionals (Infinz) Awards in Auckland last night.

O'Sullivan was honoured along with company director and consultant Gavin Walker, BNZ's GM of sustainable development Louise Tong and former chair of the NZ Super Fund, Catherine Savage, who was awarded a Distinguished Fellowship.

As NZME's editorial director of business, and a Herald columnist for 23 years, O'Sullivan has supported the New Zealand capital markets with her coverage of the sector including an annual supplement, the latest edition of which will be published next week.

Tong has long been a strong proponent of sustainability and in her current role as Toitū Pūtea at BNZ, continues to make positive long-term impacts through sustainable finance initiatives.

Walker has been chair of ASB since 2011 and via Infinz has mentored a number of young members and emerging leaders.

Savage, who served on the Super Fund board for more than 10 years, has been an active member of Infinz, having previously served as an awards Judge.

Infinz, whose members include big broking firms and fund managers, dishes out awards to individuals and firms judged to have produced the best work throughout the year.

Stephen Ridgewell of Craigs Investments Partners once again took out the Research Analyst of the Year – a feat he has achieved four times in a row and five times overall.

The judges noted Ridgewell's excellent calls backed by industry contacts and said his research consistently challenged consensus thinking and was value-adding.

Forsyth Barr picked up the coveted Sharebroking Firm of the Year award, decided by fund managers who praised the firm's consistent strong performance in research and client service.

Fisher Funds took out the Fund Manager of the Year Awards for both equities and for bonds. Fisher had the best risk-adjusted returns by a significant margin, the judges noted.

Other winners included Auckland International Airport, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Jarden, for the NZ Equity Market Transaction of the Year award regarding the airport's $1.2 billion capital raise, while Cameron Partners won the M&A Transaction of the Year alongside WEL Networks and Waipa Networks regarding the sale of Ultrafast Fibre Limited for $854m.

ANZ won the Excellence in Institutional Banking award, Pacific Edge won the Emerging Leaders Best Investor Relations Award and Meridian Energy won the Market Leaders Best Investor Relations Award.

The NZ Debt Issue of the Year went to Auckland Council for its $500m secured unsubordinated 30 Year fixed rate Green Bonds, with joint lead managers ANZ, BNZ and Westpac.

SkyCity won the Excellence in Treasury Award and Electric Kiwi won the Debt deal of the Year award with BNZ as the sole financier.

James Palmer, chief executive of Christian Savings and Community Finance, was named Emerging Leader of the Year.

Westpac NZ won the Diversity and Inclusion award and Serko CEO Darrin Grafton won the Caldwell Partners Leadership Award.

The Business Herald will publish a full report on the awards next week.