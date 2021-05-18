Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Infinz Awards: NZME's Fran O'Sullivan honoured, Craigs' Stephen Ridgewell wins Analyst of the Year

3 minutes to read
NZME's editorial director of business, Fran O'Sullivan. Photo / NZME

NZME's editorial director of business, Fran O'Sullivan. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald

The Business Herald's Fran O'Sullivan was among four new fellowships awarded at the annual Institute of Finance Professionals (Infinz) Awards in Auckland last night.

O'Sullivan was honoured along with company director and consultant Gavin Walker,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.