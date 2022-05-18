Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

IMF suggests mortgage lending restrictions could be eased

3 minutes to read
Should LVR restrictions be loosened? Photo / Fiona Goodall

Should LVR restrictions be loosened? Photo / Fiona Goodall

By
Jenée Tibshraeny

Wellington Business editor, NZ Herald

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggests the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) considers relaxing bank mortgage lending restrictions as the housing market cools.

The organisation, in its latest report on New Zealand, said loan-to-value

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.