Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Measuring educational achievement: If we don’t track it, how can we improve? Richard Prebble

By
5 mins to read
New Zealand's performance in the regular Pisa studies has gone downhill. Photo / 123 rf

New Zealand's performance in the regular Pisa studies has gone downhill. Photo / 123 rf

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Government has announced the introduction of standardised testing in primary schools from next year.
  • From 2025, testing will assess reading, writing and maths annually for Years 3, 6 and 8. New entrants will face a phonics check to help teachers understand how well they can read.
  • The initiative forms part of the Government’s strategy to get 80% of students “at curriculum” by the time they reach high school.

Richard Prebble is a former Labour Party minister and Act Party leader. He currently holds several directorships.

OPINION

Howls of protest greeted Education Minister Erica Stanford’s announcement that, from next

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business