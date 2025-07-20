Iesha Warren used various methods to steal from the trust, sometimes substituting her bank account in place of genuine suppliers’ bank accounts. Photo / File

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Iesha Warren, charity fraudster who stole $1m from Porirua trust meant for children, sent to jail

Iesha Warren used various methods to steal from the trust, sometimes substituting her bank account in place of genuine suppliers’ bank accounts. Photo / File

A charity worker who siphoned off money intended for needy children has been sent to jail.

When Iesha Warren first started working for Te Roopu Awhina Ki Porirua Trust, she was responsible for the payroll.

But she quickly took on extra responsibilities and gained access to the trust’s accounting and online banking services.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said Warren stole more than $1 million from the Porirua Trust.

Warren used false supplier invoices to steal money intended for needy children and families.