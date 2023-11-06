Voyager 2023 media awards
Former IBM man’s start-up, ClimateTracker, helps firms grapple with new climate reporting requirements

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
ClimateTracker founders Dougal Watt and Sarah Sutherland.

Dougal Watt swapped a career with a big corporate for a start-up.

The life shift appears to be paying off in the form of earlier success for ClimateTracker, his firm’s software that helps large organisations

