Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Huge 499-unit apartment project on ex-Unitec land wins fast-track consent

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Plans for 499 new apartments on ex-Unitec land at Carrington have been approved. Here is an artist's impression of how they may look. Photo / application document

Plans for 499 new apartments on ex-Unitec land at Carrington have been approved. Here is an artist's impression of how they may look. Photo / application document

Fast-track consent has been granted for 499 apartments to be built in five blocks up to 10 levels high on ex-Te Pūkenga Unitec land at Carrington in Ōwairaka Mt Albert.

The Environmental Protection Authority released the decision made last month by an expert consenting panel which granted consent for Te

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business