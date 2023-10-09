Voyager 2023 media awards

The long tail of asbestos: 56-year-old carpenter diagnosed with terminal cancer after work at Carrington Hospital

Isaac Davison
By
7 mins to read
Rod Heywood, 56, was diagnosed with mesothelioma last year, and believes it was caused by asbestos at a worksite at Carrington Hospital in the early 1990s.

In the early 1990s, Rod Heywood had a mortgage and a 2-year-old but no job.

He was a skilled carpenter but it was a desperate time: the stock-market crash of 1987 was still reverberating through

