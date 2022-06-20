Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

How Wordle inspired Kiwi two-player spinoff Word Fight

3 minutes to read
Locally developed game Word Fight was inspired by popular web-based word game Wordle. Photo / Supplied

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

A regular Wordle player loves the game so much he has developed his own two-player version.

Auckland-based Kiwi tech entrepreneur Gavin Wong says his version - a fun alternative to the popular word guessing game

