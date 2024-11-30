Think creatively: The more thought you give to the right gifts for a person the better and often cheaper the outcome. With children you might be able to give a voucher towards their desired purchase and suggest they work for the rest of the money, or use Christmas money if they’re lucky enough to have grandparents or others who give money. There’s a real teachable moment in that for children.

Shop around: Kiwis just don’t shop around enough, says Gavin Male, chief executive of PriceMe. Recent research by PriceMe suggests that Kiwis are opting for older models, cheaper brands and refurbished items. And as Male said when asked if an iPhone 11 is unromantic, “Not if they’re on an iPhone 8. It’s still nice.” Generally the refurbished products you can buy now come all nicely packaged.” According to PriceMe research 64% of Kiwis now prioritise price when shopping online.

Secret Santa gifts: The curse of secret Santa gifts are on their way. If you can, wrap up whatever you were given last year and gift it back to another colleague. Or go DIY, make homemade jams, biscuits, or whatever you can manage. Google is your friend for this. You don’t have to be creative, handy, or a foodie to make good homemade gifts. A lot of it is in creative wrapping. Our go-to is newspaper with reused ribbons and a sprig of rosemary or lavender. The gifts look amazing.

Family giving: The one place where secret Santa gifts can be a godsend is with extended families. Rather than buy everyone gifts, agree that you’ll do Secret santa. Or at least limit the number of gifts.

Pre-loved: “Thrifting” AKA op shopping is on trend. So consider visiting your local op shop for some Christmas gifts. I often find exactly what my loved ones want, for a fraction of the cost. They like the idea that we’re lowering our impact on the planet.

Plan a thrifty Christmas feast: Create a plan for the food and drink you need, and keep it simple if you can. Make sure if you have guests coming you specify exactly what they should bring. Don’t say: “bring a plate”. Ask for “a green salad”, “a whole salmon” [if they have the budget], “two bottles of wine” or whatever you need. If you don’t specify you’ll end up with the bulk of the bill and a lot of waste to boot. When planning your menu try to go seasonal with fruit and vegetables. If you create a shopping list today, then you can tick off the non perishable items when they’re on sale.

Decorations: New Zealand seems to have taken on northern hemisphere Christmas practices of buying new decorations every year, instead of keeping them in the loft. Less is more with decorations and it’s easy to reuse last year’s decorations, buy them in the op shop, make them with your children, or simply use natural items such as pine cones or shells.

Activities: If money is tight, or you’re just simply good with it, consider low cost activities that can make memories. Make a day/time to go to the beach each year so that it becomes a tradition. Also seek out local community events from parades, to markets, to carol services. If you can’t afford to take a holiday this year, then consider backyard camping. Borrow a tent if you don’t have one. Other ideas include movie nights and baking experiences. Don’t leave it too late. My children grew up before I got around to making a gingerbread house.

Having a thrifty Christmas in New Zealand doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice joy. Often the experiences are more important than the money you spend.