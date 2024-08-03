Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

How neurodiversity impacts personal finances - Diana Clement

Diana Clement
By
5 mins to read
Neurodiversity can really affect personal finances. It’s a topic that needs to be brought out into the open, writes Diana Clement.

Neurodiversity can really affect personal finances. It’s a topic that needs to be brought out into the open, writes Diana Clement.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Approximately 10% of NZ’s population may be neurodiverse, facing financial challenges such as impulse spending, procrastination, and difficulties with complex financial documents.
  • Technology like budgeting apps and legal frameworks such as the Responsible Lending Code offer crucial support.
  • Banks are adapting by providing more inclusive services, like simplified documentation and sensory-friendly options, to better assist neurodiverse customers.

Diana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Before that, she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business