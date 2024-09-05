Metlife just reported a 21.5% increase in annual net profit to $53 million, from $221.9m of revenue, which included a boost in the value of its properties.

When it was listed, the country’s third-largest retirement village company “had some rocky times”, he said.

The main factors being a lack of land banked, an inconsistent build rate, not enough care beds, weather-tightness issues in some of its buildings, and a drive to fulfil short-term investor demands for returns.

“As opposed to what strategically needs to happen in this company to position it for long-term growth.

“The public market is unforgiving when it comes to year-on-year returns.”

Metlifecare CEO Earl Gasparich says the nation's third-largest retirement village company has undergone a significant transformation behind closed doors over the past four years.

All of those issues had now been addressed.

“I think we’re a far more resilient, far more diversified, and far higher-growth engine than what we’ve been in the past.”

Investors had discounted retirement village stocks throughout this economic cycle, due to dampened property valuations, an easing off of development plans and higher interest rates making their debt more expensive.

Some of the stocks were trading below their net asset value.

Arvida, Oceania and Ryman Healthcare had suspended dividends, while Ryman was selling land site and Oceania Healthcare was selling older villages.

But Gasparich said the sector had been “oversold”.

Summerset was an outlier, continuing to expand - as reflected in its share price, which had risen more than 10% year to date.

A $2 billion deal to take Arvida private had since boosted the broader sector’s valuations.

If Arvida exits the exchange, could Metlife replace it with a comeback to the public market? Watch today’s episode of Markets with Madison above to find out.

