“With wholesale prices averaging over $400/MWh over the past two weeks and rising to over $800/MWh, any gentailer caught short could be in some pain, while any with length would be doing well,” Jarden said.

“However, generally, the companies try to be well hedged over winter.”

The NZAS smelter at Tiwai Point, Southland.

“We expect all to have experienced some negative impact but potentially only Mercury is exposed to a slightly worse outcome due to the materially dry North Island situation, with Meridian and Contact assisted by the call on Tiwai to reduce load,” Jarden analysts said.

Jarden said projects that are committed to this financial year, particularly the wind projects, could signal when the currently short-supply market moves back into balance and potentially into oversupply.

In July, Meridian issued NZAS with a new, larger demand response notice under the agreement, revoking and replacing an earlier demand response notice issued the same month, and giving the system some breathing space.

NZX-listed Contact is the first cab off the rank with its annual result on Monday.

Jarden expects Contact to report earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of $668 million, with a dividend of about 23.3c.

Last month, Contact said its newly-completed Tauhara geothermal plant was going through final commissioning.

Tauhara is expected to operate at about 152MW until further modifications are undertaken during the first planned outage, scheduled for October 2025, to secure long-term generation of 174MW.

Contact’s 51.4MW geothermal plant, Te Huka 3, remains on track to be online in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Mercury NZ is due to report on Tuesday.

Jarden has an ebitda estimate of $883m for Mercury and forecasts a dividend of 23.3c.

“This a good result relative to expectations, particularly when factoring in the dry final quarter,” Jarden said.

The focus on Mercury’s annual results is usually on the maiden guidance for the following year, with a dry start to the year putting some pressure on the outlook.

Genesis Energy, which runs the coal and gas-fired Huntly Power Station, as well as a handful of other hydro assets, is due to report on Thursday.

Jarden expects Genesis to report ebitda of about $406m, $25m down from the previous corresponding period, as lower dam inflows, Kupe gas field “wash-ups” and difficult trading with lower gas hurting in the final quarter.

Genesis has its three Rankines at Huntly running through the winter months as gas shortages impact the market.

The current gas market conditions are driving a challenging short-term outlook for the country; less gas means more solid fuel and higher generation costs for Genesis.

Meridian is due to report on August 28.

Jarden sees the company posting ebitda of about $904m and a dividend of 20.4c.

