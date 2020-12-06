Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

How Joe Biden's digital team tamed the MAGA internet

12 minutes to read

Joseph R. Biden Jr. with Brayden Harrington in February. A video showing them meeting each other was viewed millions of times. Photo / Elizabeth Frantz, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Kevin Roose

The campaign's empathetic digital strategy held up surprisingly well against President Trump's passionate digital following.

Last April, when Rob Flaherty, the digital director for Joe Biden's presidential campaign, told me that the former vice president's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.