Inland Revenue said a judge found the couple spent a significant amount on jewellery, high-end clothing stores, and beauty salon visits. Photo / Kenny Rodger

Inland Revenue says an Auckland couple have been sent to prison after spending up on jewellery and beauty salon visits instead of paying tax.

Mohammed Naseeb and Rehana Ali were sentenced in the Manukau District Court this week on multiple charges of personal income tax and GST evasion.

Inland Revenue said Naseeb and Ali were also accused of income tax and GST evasion and failures to account for PAYE for their company, Supreme Constructions Civil & Drainage Works Company Ltd.

“Judge Andree Wiltens did not accept that there was no personal gain to Naseeb and Ali,” Inland Revenue said in a press release.

“There was significant spending in their bank accounts on things like jewellery, high-end clothing stores, beauty salon visits ... at the expense of the NZ taxpayer.”