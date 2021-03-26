Housing: Carter Holt Harvey cuts timber supplies to Mitre 10, Bunnings, ITM

Carter Holt Harvey's decision to cut timber supplies for three hardware and building supplies chains is reportedly because of booming house construction. Photo / File

Mitre 10, Bunnings, and ITM could face a dire shortage of building timber after Carter Holt Harvey's decision to cut its supplies to the three companies because of accelerated house construction.

According to BusinessDesk, Carter Holt Harvey is unable to fulfill supply commitments to the companies, citing "critical supply issues" as demand for new houses spikes.

However, Carter Holt Harvey (CHH) had reportedly maintained its supply relationships with its biggest clients - Placemakers and Carter Building Supplies - industry insiders told BusinessDesk.

Through an internal memo to staff and shareholders, ITM chief executive Darrin Hughes detailed CHH's decision to no longer supply timber to its roughly 100 stores nationwide.

"This is a massive decision on CHH's part and one that will have ramifications for years to come," the memo said.

"We spend almost $34 million with CHH per annum so I know this will have a significant disruptive impact on many of your businesses."

It comes after the Government's major housing sector shake-up was announced on Tuesday, aimed at levelling the playing field for first-home buyers and reeling in soaring house prices.

Many people lost their jobs during a downsizing at Carter Holt Harvey's LVL Plant at Marsden Point (pictured). Photo / File

Among the changes were:

• Extending the bright-line test from five to 10 years, meaning those who sell a house other than their family home within a decade will have to pay tax on the capital gain.

• Axing a tax break that allowed investors to claim home-loan interest repayments as a business expense.

• Pouring $3.8 billion into a scheme to accelerate infrastructure supply, such as vacant land, for new homes.

• Allowing the Kāinga Ora housing agency to borrow a further $2b to buy land for housing.

• Lifting the First Home Grant caps from $85,000 to $95,000 for single buyers, and from $130,000 to $150,000 for two or more buyers.

• Raising the price threshold for eligible houses by up to $100,000 in some parts of the country.

Auckland's median sales price soared to $1.1m in February, jumping almost 25 per cent year on year. National prices climbed 23 per cent to $780,000.