Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

House values in seven $2m+ Auckland areas take $100,000 hit

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Herne Bay: house values fell a median $100,000 in three months. Photo / supplied

Herne Bay: house values fell a median $100,000 in three months. Photo / supplied

Houses in seven Auckland suburbs with $2 million-plus values took a $100,000 hit in the latest quarter, new data out today shows.

CoreLogic said values throughout most city and island areas had dropped lately, with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.