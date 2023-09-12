There were fewer properties for sale nationwide last month, but more actually getting sold. Photo / Chris Tarpey

The property market seems to be finally getting some mojo back.

Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) data released this morning showed August was a good month for sales.

Compared with a year earlier, August this year had an increase in the total number of properties sold across New Zealand.

REINZ said sales were also up compared with July this year.

Marlborough (up 38.1 per cent), and Canterbury (up 24.9 per cent) were the star performers but sales nationwide were up, even though prices often were not.

“Local agents are reporting that, as new listing numbers continue to decrease, the demand for entry-level property is holding and fairly strong, and properties are starting to move quicker,” REINZ chief executive Jen Baird said today.

The upbeat market was detected despite some challenging economic conditions, low listing numbers, and anticipation of the election.

Higher interest rates and cost of living pressures were still impacting the market, Baird said.

“There is a sense across the country that the market has seen the bottom both in terms of prices and sales volumes, but we are all waiting to see how long it will take to see growth.”

There was some variation across regions.

Median prices in Tairāwhiti Gisborne increased by 14.8 per cent year-on-year to $650,000.

Owner-occupiers and first-home buyers were the most active buyer groups in the region.

“Most vendors are meeting the market, yet some are still holding on for more favourable conditions. Open homes continued to see an increase in attendance,” Baird added.

“There was strong activity and active bidding at auctions.”

People looking for a bargain might be advised to head for Taranaki, where median prices decreased by 12.4 per cent year-on-year to $565,000.

Baird said investor activity in Taranaki was low but open home attendance increased in August thanks to the improving weather.

“Local salespeople report that it continues to be a buyers’ market in Taranaki, and many buyers have adopted a ‘wait and see’ approach,” Baird added.

Greymouth on the West Coast, a region where the median price last month was $332,389. Photo / Air West Coast

In the South Island, prices were down 5 per cent year-on-year on the West Coast.

The median price there was now just $332,389, but Baird said the local market was stable, and likely to pick up after the election.

In Southland, median prices were up 2.0 per cent year-on-year to $449,000.

Nationwide, listings in August 2023 increased 20.9 per cent from a month before.

Days to sell have decreased by five days for August 2023 compared to July this year, and decreased six days year-on-year.

REINZ said the national median price decreased 4.1 per cent year-on-year from $800,000 to $767,000.

The total number of properties for sale nationwide decreased 10.6 per cent year-on-year and was also down 1.5 per cent month-on-month.

But the total number of properties actually sold across New Zealand in August increased 9.2 per cent year-on-year to 5509, and was up 9.2 per cent month-on-month.