Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

House prices: Lessons from a silent housing crash - Greg Smith

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
The NZ house price index has fallen 19 per cent in nominal terms and about 29 per cent in real terms when allowing for inflation. Photo / Alex Burton

The NZ house price index has fallen 19 per cent in nominal terms and about 29 per cent in real terms when allowing for inflation. Photo / Alex Burton

Greg Smith is the head of retail at Devon Funds Management.

OPINION

It certainly has been a rollercoaster ride for the economy and markets over the past four years.

Initial angst over the pandemic was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business