Auckland’s biggest real estate agency says house sales in August were better than expected.

And it said a combination of spring optimism and lower interest rates could charge up the market.

Barfoot & Thompson today said sales and listings outperformed seasonal expectations, and prices were stable.

Its median sales price last month was $952,500. That was 3.1% lower than in August 2023.

The average price was $1,107,837, down 1.6% on July but 2% higher than August last year.