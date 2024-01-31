Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Homeowners under pressure as mortgage arrears hit near four-year high

Cameron Smith
By
5 mins to read
Homeowners are feeling the pressure of higher interest rates as mortgage arrears climb to what's nearly a four-year high, according to Centrix figures. Photo / 123rf

Homeowners are feeling the pressure of higher interest rates as mortgage arrears climb to what's nearly a four-year high, according to Centrix figures. Photo / 123rf

Mortgage arrears have climbed to a near four-year high as homeowners continue to come under pressure from high interest rates.

Centrix’s latest Credit Indicator report covering December 2023 revealed there are more than

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business