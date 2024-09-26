Today’s decision said appeals were based on criticisms of the High Court judgement.
The Appeal Court judges said their assessment of evidence was that James Hardie experts had greater expertise and gave their evidence in a more measured and less partisan way than some of the experts called by the homeowners.
Evidence from properties tested did not undermine the evidence of the James Hardie experts.
“On the contrary, the test properties tended to support the James Hardie claim that, when properly constructed and maintained, Harditex was fit for purpose,” the Appeal Court decision said.
None of the test properties had been built in compliance with the James Hardie installation instructions and all contained significant building defects. They did not provide a meaningful test of the Harditex system.
The technical instructions provided by James Hardie were adequate and, with one possible exception, did not amount to operative misstatements, the Court of Appeal decision said.
