Hollywood upheavals hit as more business heavyweight results in today

Hollywood upheavals hit a local tech company, as the latest listed company results rolled in this morning.

Auckland-based Vista Group, which dominates the global market for cinema software, narrowed its first-half net loss to $8.7 million from the year-ago $17.8m.

Revenue rose 12 per cent to $69.7m for the six months to June 30.

Looking to the second half, the firm said the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon had seen box office receipts for July at 105 percent of pre-Covid levels.

However, it also flagged possible headwinds from the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike.

Vista guided to full-year revenue of $142 - $147m, and reiterated it was on track to be free cashflow positive by the fourth quarter of FY2024.

Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." Photo / Warner Bros Pictures, Universal Pictures via AP

Port of Tauranga lifted group net after tax profit by 5.2 per cent to $117.1 million in FY23.

Revenue was $420.9m, up 12.2 per cent on the previous year, despite a decline in total trade due to weather events and shrinking consumer demand for imports.

The final dividend is 8.8c per share, bringing total dividend for FY23 to 15.6 cents per share.

Lines company Vector said continuing operations delivered a $112.6 million net profit, exclusive of its metering business.

The company announced a special dividend of 5.5 cents per share, bringing the final dividend to 14.0 cents per share.

The sale of 50 per cent interest in Vector Metering delivered a one-off gain of $1.509b.

Team members from Tainui Group Holdings, Port of Tauranga, KiwiRail and Quality Marshalling greet the first trains at Ruakura Inland Port. Photo / Tainui Group Holdings

Adjusted ebitda was $523.3 million.

NZX reported half-year operating earnings of $20.0m, up 15 per cent.

NZX produced an unaudited net profit after tax of $7.0 million for the 2023 half year, a year-on-year decrease of 5.6 per cent.

That decline was attributed to additional amortisation relating to NZX Wealth Technologies’ migrations and Smartshares’ acquisitions, along with higher funding costs on the company’s increased debt level.

The directors declared a fully-imputed interim dividend of 3.0 cents per share to be paid on October 5.

New Zealand Rural Land Company reported a net profit after tax of $2.5 million for the six months ending June 2023.

The company owns 14,487 hectares of rural land in New Zealand, fully tenanted on long-term leases with regular CPI adjustments.