NZME predicts second-half recovery as profit falls

NZME has declared an interim dividend of 3c a share but first half profit fell on lower ad revenue. Photo / Jason Oxenham

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) expects advertising revenue to recover in the year’s second half after post-tax profit fell by $6.5 million in the six months to June 30.

The media group recorded a post-tax profit of nearly $2m for the half-year, down from just under $8.5m in the first six months of 2022, as operating revenue fell by 6 per cent to $166m.

NZME owns the New Zealand Herald, BusinessDesk, Newstalk ZB, the OneRoof property website and a suite of entertainment radio stations including ZM, The Hits and Hauraki.

Advertising revenue dropped 7 per cent to $116m year-on-year, reflecting a “difficult” start to the year, chief executive Michael Boggs told BusinessDesk.

Dividend

Despite the profit slump and advertising slowdown, NZME maintained its 3 cents per share dividend for the year.

It expects full-year profit to come within the lower end of its previously forecast range of $59m to $64m, but believes the market has shown signs of turning.

Within that, digital advertising was down 12 per cent, “the easiest advertising to turn off when businesses aren’t doing that well”, Boggs said.

Real estate listings business OneRoof also took a hit from the economic slowdown, with advertising revenue on the property platform down year-on-year.

Green shoots

Boggs said he expected advertising revenue to bounce back in the second half, with ad revenue up 3 per cent year-on-year in August, and September also showing signs of a return to growth.

“It’s been a difficult year from a market perspective, and there’s been a big reduction in what larger customers are spending on advertising,” Boggs told BusinessDesk.

“But we’re seeing green shoots and some improvement in consumer confidence, certainly in the property market.”

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell from $28.1m to $21.3m year-on-year in the six months to June.

In a call with analysts, Boggs said the company’s forecast to stay within its earnings range “was not predicated on significant growth” in the New Zealand economy.

He said he was confident about the second half after seeing data from August and bookings for September.

Election noise

This year’s Rugby World Cup and the forthcoming election are expected to have an impact on performance, with the sporting event leading to “strong [advertising] demand”.

The election would bring “positives and negatives”, Boggs said, with some advertisers “put off by the election noise”.

The results come as NZME confirmed a restructure of its editorial operation, with digital and print teams set to be separated. Boggs said the editorial changes were not a cost-cutting measure, and were being made to “focus on stories for a digital-first environment”.

As this week’s GfK radio ratings cemented NZME’s strength in the music and talk radio markets, Boggs said Newstalk ZB increased its market share in talkback by a percentage point in the first half of the year after the collapse of MediaWorks station Today FM.

Global giants

Looking ahead, Boggs said he supported the Government’s plan to force technology firms to pay for news content, but understood the law “won’t be passed before the election”.

National has indicated it does not support the law to force commercial deals, but Boggs said he talked to the party’s media spokeswoman Melissa Lee about addressing the balance between news groups and Big Tech.

A key area of focus was tech firms’ use of news to feed artificial intelligence chatbots, he added.

“The key for us is ensuring that the global giants pay for the content they use,” Boggs added. “She [Lee] has been very clear that anything that is a breach of copyright should ensure that they pay for it. I think there’s more work to be done to make sure these giants are paying.”